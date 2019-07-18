Home

Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Alan C. Sebolt


1954 - 2019
Alan C. Sebolt Obituary
Alan C. Sebolt age 64, resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on July 13, 2019. Beloved son to the late Joan (nee Benzenberg) and Leon Sebolt; loving brother to Stephanie (Edwin) Novak and Sherry (Richard) Goodwin. Beautiful uncle to Sean Goodwin and the late Richard Goodwin. Alan worked as a lead machine operator for Bimba in Monee, avid fisherman, guitar player and artist. In lieu of flowers donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Visitation on Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of service at 1:30PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL. Info: (708) 672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019
