Dear Alan (AJ) Brach 5/19/1981 – 2/18/2012
February 18th is 8 years since we suddenly loss you…
What it meant to lose you Alan, no one will ever know.
There's not a day that goes by we don't think of you…
Our hearts still aches in sadness along with silent tears.
You left each of us with an emptiness that no one could ever fill…
Although we have had family celebrations over the past years, they have been rough because you are not there.
Alan, we love you so, and wish more than anything you were here.
All our love always, Dad, Mom, April, Amber, Adam, Mike and your niece Elise Lorraine
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 18, 2020