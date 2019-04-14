|
|
Albert De Gol, age 94, WWII US Navy Veteran, beloved husband for 65 years to the late Lucille L. "Cece" De Gol, nee Redman. Loving father of Robert (Cheryl) De Gol. Cherished grandfather of Alanna, Joseph and Bradley. Dear brother of the late Leah Bruce. Fond brother-in-law of Eleanor Schulz and the late George, John, Frederick, Albert, Henry Redman, Evelyn Krueger, Edith Wakefield, Mildred Vetterick and William Redman. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Anne Church, 16801 Dixie Hwy., Hazel Crest, IL from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Marian Catholic High School, 700 Ashland Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 14, 2019