Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Siegers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Siegers Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Siegers Sr. Obituary
Albert Siegers, Sr., age 86, beloved husband of the late Jean S. Siegers, nee Hommes (1992) and the late Janet E. Siegers, nee Doornbos (2016). Loving father of Al Jr. (Donna) Siegers, David (Kim) Siegers and Kenneth (Barbara) Siegers. Cherished grandfather of eight. Dearest great-grandfather of 11. Lifetime member of Orland Park Christian Reformed Church. Retired machinist and retired custodian at Southwest Chicago Christian Schools. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial will take place Friday at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now