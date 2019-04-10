|
Albert Siegers, Sr., age 86, beloved husband of the late Jean S. Siegers, nee Hommes (1992) and the late Janet E. Siegers, nee Doornbos (2016). Loving father of Al Jr. (Donna) Siegers, David (Kim) Siegers and Kenneth (Barbara) Siegers. Cherished grandfather of eight. Dearest great-grandfather of 11. Lifetime member of Orland Park Christian Reformed Church. Retired machinist and retired custodian at Southwest Chicago Christian Schools. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial will take place Friday at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 10, 2019