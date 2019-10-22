|
Aldo J. DeBenedetti. Age 95. Resident of Holland, Michigan formerly of Homewood and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1942. United States Army World War II Veteran South Pacific. Retired after 40 years of service from Illinois Central Railroad as Manager of Commuter Communications. Husband of 47 years to the late Florence nee Napoli. Father of Nancy Jean (James) Goeppner, Mary Jo DeBenedetti, Jack (JoAnn) DeBenedetti, and Richard (Cathy) DeBenedetti. Grandfather of Cristina (Matt) Behrns, Matt, Brian, LeAnne and Jenna Goeppner, Gina Rosa (Phil) Slack, Mark DeBenedetti, Vince and Nick DeBenedetti. Great-Grandfather of Adam and Emma Behrns and Isabella Slack. Son of the late Andrea and Enrichetta DeBenedetti. Brother of the late Louis (late Tina) DeBenedetti and Flora (late James Pruitt). Uncle and friend of many. Visitation Thursday October 24th from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St), to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Orland Park, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Aldo's name to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd, Ste 310, Rosemont, IL, 60018-4703 or www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/ would be appreciated by the DeBenedetti family. For further service information contact 708-460-2300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 22, 2019