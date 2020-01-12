|
|
Alexander Gus Skizas 90, of Bonita Springs, FL died January 8, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born December 20, 1929 in Chicago, IL a son of the late Gus and late Marie (Wycoff) Skizas. He had been a permanent resident of Bonita Springs since 2016 and a winter resident since 1987 coming from Frankfort, IL. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a very devout Catholic.
From 1975 to 2004, he owned and operated the Sauk Trail Car Wash in South Chicago Heights, IL. After selling the car wash in Illinois, he purchased the Calypso Car Wash and Quick Lube in Naples, FL and is still operated by the family today. He is survived by his four children, Ken Skizas (Rachel) of Bonita Springs, FL, Rick Skizas (Bev) of Naples, FL, Judy Huff (Steve) of Dyer, IN and Debbie Vernon (the late William) of Aurora, IL; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Evelyn Skizas who died January 18, 2007 and two brothers, George and James Skizas.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Steger Funeral Home 125 East 34th St., Steger, IL. Info: (708) 755-3400.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Liborius Catholic Church 71 West 35th St., Steger, IL. Entombment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020