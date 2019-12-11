Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Lying in State
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Alice Hoger Obituary
Alice Hoger, beloved wife of the late Irwin. Loving mother of Allen (Elizabeth) Hoger. Dear grandmother of Alyson (Eric) Suits and Kristopher (Tallienna) Sneed. Great grandmother of Lindsay, Chelsea, Kaylee Suits, and Waylon Lomax. Many nieces and nephews. Lying in State, Wednesday December 11, 2019, 9:00 AM until time of Service 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 6850 W 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home Tinley Park. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 11, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -