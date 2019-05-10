|
Allan J. Svoboda. Age 80. Longtime resident of Matteson and Chicago Heights. U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Former proprietor of the family business Svoboda's Nickolodeon and Tavern and the Gold Rush Pawn Shop. Longtime member of the Park Forest American Legion Post #1198. 69-year member of the Die Hard Chicago Cubs Fan Club. Husband of Suzanne nee Voelke and the late Sue Ann. Father of 2 sons and 1 daughter. Step father of 2 sons. Grandfather and Great grandfather of many. Son of the late Florence nee Balcer and Albert Svoboda. Brother of the late Thomas "Corky" Svoboda. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday May 12th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services at chapel Monday 11:00 AM. Burial Homewood Memorial Gardens, Homewood. Info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 10, 2019