Allan Rudolph, age 62 years, resident of Matteson; beloved son of the late William and Virginia nee Holl- Rudolph; Loving brother of Mark (Joan) and Eric (Liz) Rudolph; dearest uncle of Joseph Rudolph and dear cousin to many.
Allan was an avid fisherman, Cub fan, and dog lover. He will be sorely missed but will remain forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the South Suburban Humane Society 1103 West End Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 would be appreciated. Services and Interment Private.
Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home, 3501 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30), Matteson, IL,
For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748 3800 or www.hirschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 18, 2019