Allie Dillon
Allie Lee Dillon Obituary
Allie Lee Dillon, nee Owens, age 95 of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Dillon. Loving mother of Jeff (Sharon) Dillon, Timothy (Lori) Dillon and the late Gary (Sandy) Dillon. Cherished grandmother of Alison, Ryan (Melanie), Nicholas (Laurie) and the late Heather; Great-Grandmother of Ryker and Brenik. Dear sister of Jerry Owens. Preceded in death by siblings Jack Owens, James Owens, Mona Peters, Peggy Buchmeier and Robert Owens. Allie loved to paint and tend her flower gardens. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019
