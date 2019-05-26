Daily Southtown Obituaries
Alline Dominguez, nee Ledger, age 91 of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Charles Dominguez. Loving mother of Norman Dominguez, Louis (Betty) Dominguez Jr., Mark Dominguez and Jason Dominguez. Cherished grandmother of Grace Dominguez-Oldenberg, Karrie Dominguez, Julie Dominguez, Samantha Dominguez-Mendez and Hillary Herman. Dear sister of John Ledger, Pedro Ledger Jr., Suzi Spiech, Elizabeth Clay, Marcella Bradley and Louise Ledger. Alline will be dearly missed by many. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Funeral service Wednesday 12:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019
