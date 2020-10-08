1/1
Alvera C. Squeteri
Alvera C. Squeteri nee Conti. Age 97. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School. Proprietor along with her husband of the Luigi's Pizza and Nightclub. Wife for 64 years of the late Emelio "Luigi" Squeteri. Mother of, Paula (Steve) Pruett, Louisa (Mike) Jones, Theresa Siegert and the late Sandra Gewerth. Grandmother of Lance (Karen) Kwiatkowski, Kristen (Anthony) Whitt, Dr James (Michelle) Siegert, Joseph Siegert and the late Stefan Pruett, Alex Pruett and Melissa Siegert. Great grandmother of Lindsay, Nathan, Tyler, Sara, Luke, Devan (Xavier), Lily, Tatum, Grayson, James and Siena. Great great grandmother of Jeremiah. Daughter of the late Sarah nee Guzzino and Louis Conti. Sister of the late Samuel (late Judy) Conti. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Godmother of Lois Conti. Friend of many. Committal services Saturday October 10th 12:45 PM at Assumption Cemetery, 19500 S Cottage Grove, Glenwood. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
