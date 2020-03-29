|
Alvin Palmer Busha, 92, found eternal peace on March 24th, 2020 after his battle with AML. Beloved husband of Cynthia Marie (Behling) Busha and proud father of Jenna Marie Busha (Rensai Lang). Predeceased by his parents, Sophie and Paul, and his siblings, Stephie, Millie, Steve, Milan, and Bill.
Alvin served in the United States Merchant Marines, Army, and Air Force for 22 years. He was a proud life-long member of the St. Peter & St. Paul Slovak Lutheran Church in Blue Island, IL. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Peter & St. Paul Slovak Lutheran Church in Blue Island or .
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020