79, of Lockport formerly of Tinley Park, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Al was born in Blue Island, IL to the late Wilbert and Esther (nee Marquardt) Wille. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Keane); loving father of Denise (Todd Muszanski) Budz and Brian (Sherry) Wille; cherished grandfather of Michael Budz, Marilyn (Rob) Gustafik, Rachel Budz, Lauren Wille, Kate Wille, Grace Wille, and Sara Muszanski; proud great-grandfather of Ashlynn and Auston Gustafik; dear brother of Mel (Carolyn) Wille and Howard (Karen) Wille; son-in-law of Sue and the late Jim Keane; brother-in-law of Erin and Bill Trost, Jim Keane, and Joanne and the late Ron Zirk; special uncle of Emmet and Liam Trost and numerous nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn (nee Rauch). Al was a general contractor, a carpenter by trade, and owner of Wille Construction for over 45 years. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park, IL. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd. New Lenox IL 60451 on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3pm – 8pm. Funeral Services on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with visitation from 10:00am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tinley Park, IL. Inurnment to follow in the church cemetery. A Live Stream of Al's Funeral Service can be watched at kurtzmemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al's name to the Trinity Lutheran Capital Campaign Improvement Fund or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN FUNERAL HOME.