Alvin Wille
79, of Lockport formerly of Tinley Park, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Al was born in Blue Island, IL to the late Wilbert and Esther (nee Marquardt) Wille. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Keane); loving father of Denise (Todd Muszanski) Budz and Brian (Sherry) Wille; cherished grandfather of Michael Budz, Marilyn (Rob) Gustafik, Rachel Budz, Lauren Wille, Kate Wille, Grace Wille, and Sara Muszanski; proud great-grandfather of Ashlynn and Auston Gustafik; dear brother of Mel (Carolyn) Wille and Howard (Karen) Wille; son-in-law of Sue and the late Jim Keane; brother-in-law of Erin and Bill Trost, Jim Keane, and Joanne and the late Ron Zirk; special uncle of Emmet and Liam Trost and numerous nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn (nee Rauch). Al was a general contractor, a carpenter by trade, and owner of Wille Construction for over 45 years. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park, IL. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd. New Lenox IL 60451 on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3pm – 8pm. Funeral Services on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with visitation from 10:00am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tinley Park, IL. Inurnment to follow in the church cemetery. A Live Stream of Al's Funeral Service can be watched at kurtzmemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al's name to the Trinity Lutheran Capital Campaign Improvement Fund or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN FUNERAL HOME.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
November 10, 2020
Al was a great guy..I'll never forget the beers we had along with John Trent while we snowmobiled all over the Michigan(Sister Lakes) countryside..Many many great conversations and memories..Colleen,Denise and Brian I'm very sorry for your loss..You had a great Husband and Dad..Stay strong and remember all the great times you had with Al..John amd Al are probably having a cold one right now..Rest in Peace Al..You will be missed!!
Jerry Legatzke
Friend
November 9, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Al's passing. Our prayers go out to all the family. May you find comfort in memories and know the support and love of family and friends are with you. God Bless
Al and Linda Stasko
Neighbor
