Alyson Robertson of Chicago, Illinois took her last breath surrounded by family and loved ones on March 11, 2020 at 3:45 PM. Born in Madison, Wisconsin in December 1974, Chicago became her home in 1984. Her love for swimming began with the South Shore Swim team and continued at Kenwood High School and then Hope College. At Hope, Alyson majored in Chemistry and immediately found her life's passion in the Teach for Chicago program. After teaching one year at Bogan High School she moved to Kennedy High School where she has since been a beloved Chemistry teacher and colleague.
Alyson's battle with sarcoma began in 2018. She inspired all who knew her with her courage, strength, determination, and grace. As a friend writes, "she was a person who made the lives of those she touched better. She fought bravely, always with a smile, always with hope".
She was a beloved daughter, friend, teacher, sister and aunt. She is survived by her mother Sylvia Robertson, her step-father Gary Rayl and the following siblings: Jason Rayl, Michelle Ninneman (Margaret Ninneman) Tiffany Rayl (Heather Gibson), Jared Rayl and Katie Loehr and nieces Christina and Annabel. She is also survived by her beloved friend James Mahay. Additionally, she is survived by her uncle the Rev. Leslie Walck, her cousin Callie Walck and father and step-mother James and Nancy Loehr. She is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Zerma Robertson and Edward and Wilma Rayl.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28th at the University of Chicago Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th Street, Chicago. Memorial visitation 10 AM until time of service 11 AM. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers the family encourages everyone who is able to donate blood. A blood drive is planned for March 26 at Kennedy High School in Alyson's honor. Details about financial contributions for the Kennedy High Science Program will be available on the funeral home website. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 15, 2020