Amelia Chavez-Avila. Age 71. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Immigrated from Mexico in 1975. Longtime member of St Paul Catholic Church, Chicago Heights. Wife for 55 years of Abel Chavez. Mother of Olga L. Chavez, Maria G. (Jose) Zambrano, Maria Veronica (Marcelo) Munoz, Jose G (Sissy Garza) Chavez, Abel (Sonia) Chavez Jr, Benesa (Nicolas) Sanchez. Grandmother of 27. Great grandmother of 14. Daughter of the late Beatriz nee Lagunas and Jeronimo Avila. Sister of 6 living and 2 predeceased brothers and sisters. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, burial services were private. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020