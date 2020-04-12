Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Chavez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Chavez Obituary
Amelia Chavez-Avila. Age 71. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Immigrated from Mexico in 1975. Longtime member of St Paul Catholic Church, Chicago Heights. Wife for 55 years of Abel Chavez. Mother of Olga L. Chavez, Maria G. (Jose) Zambrano, Maria Veronica (Marcelo) Munoz, Jose G (Sissy Garza) Chavez, Abel (Sonia) Chavez Jr, Benesa (Nicolas) Sanchez. Grandmother of 27. Great grandmother of 14. Daughter of the late Beatriz nee Lagunas and Jeronimo Avila. Sister of 6 living and 2 predeceased brothers and sisters. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, burial services were private. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -