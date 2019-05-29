Home

Andrea Danielle Ortega Obituary
Andrea Danielle Ortega, suddenly, 25 years old of Tinley Park. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Suzette Ortega. Cherished sister of Joseph (Angelica) and Thomas (Kelly) Ortega. Loving aunt of Theodore. Dear granddaughter of Johanna (the late Edward) Adas and the late Oscar and Carmen. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1st at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, from 9:00 A.M. until time of the Mass of the Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research, Special Olympics, or Masses for Andrea would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 29, 2019
