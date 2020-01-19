Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Andree Hodson
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Andree Joyce Hodson


1936 - 2020
Andree Joyce Hodson Obituary
Andree Joyce Hodson, nee Jeney, age 83, longtime resident of Crete, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. An Intrepid explorer of life and love. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Loren M. Hodson. Loving mother of Eileen (Jeff) Baker and the late Laura (Luke) Anderson. Devoted grandmother of Jeney (Brian) Christensen, Lucas (Max) Otterson, and Loren (Dyana) Anderson. Devoted step-grandmother of Jessica Baker, and Melissa Baker. Cherished great grandmother of Peyton Boehning, Dylan Shampine, Keira Sprye, Oliver Christensen, and Gabrio Benegas. Dear sister of Carlos Hatfield and the late Ed (Fran) Jeney.

Andree retired from AT&T after 30 years covering Illinois Bell, SBC, Ameritech, and AT&T leaving behind many close friends. She then spent time working with the hot lunch program at the Crete School system, a rewarding experience. Andree taught basic sewing with the Girl Scouts, and she actively served in the PTO and PTA. Much time was spent at the family farm in Presque Isle, Wisconsin. She created a happy and lovely home for her family. Andree was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She lived with us a little while, an angel from above. She's gone to heaven, whence she came but left behind her love.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 P.M. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to . For more info, please call 708 755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020
