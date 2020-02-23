|
Andrew 'Andy' J. Suppes age 62 lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 28 years to Lynn (nee Palmer). Loving father to Robert (Lisa) Gilbert, Raymond (Katrina) Gilbert, Renee (Steven) Gilbert, Roxanne (Fred) Satter, Katie (James) Baggarly and Abby (Kris) Pollachek. Cherished grandfather to 17; great grandfather to 22. Beautiful brother to Shirley (Jerome) Greene, Joseph (Peggy) Suppes, Tim (Andy) Suppes and the late Danny Suppes. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fond godfather to the late Wendy Faso. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lorraine (nee Schneider) Suppes. Andy retired after 38years as a foreman with the City of Chicago Heights in the Streets and Sanitation Department and was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox. Donations can be made to the Chicago Heights Lions Club.
Visitation on Monday, February 24th from 2PM until the time of service at 7PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. For info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020