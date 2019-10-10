Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:45 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
9050 S. 86TH Ave.
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Warrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Cassara Warrington


1921 - 2019
Angela Cassara Warrington Obituary
Age 98, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 in Omaha, NE at the home of her daughter. Born March 13, 1921 to Angelo and Letteria Cassara in Cesaro, Sicily Italy. Angela came to the United States as a WWII war bride. She resided in Palos Hills, IL for 67 years. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Altar and Rosary Society. She also was a parent volunteer at the St Michael's School in Orland Park, IL. For over 22 years, she held many fundraisers and spaghetti dinners for the church and school. Angela proudly became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1960. Angela was also a very accomplished seamstress, designing wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. A dear mother of Mary (Daniel) Warren, John (Jeri) Warrington, Rose (Paul) Fonter, Alva (Daniel) Kreutzer, Alan (Diane) Warrington, and Lillian (Chris) Warrington. 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild Ryley, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by mother and father, Angelo and Letteria Cassara; brothers and sisters, Salvatore, Raffaele, Francesca, Anna Marie; husband Alvin Warrington; daughter Anna Warrington Slubowski; grandson Matt Warren; dear niece Sandra Granholm; and dear friend Bill Dunnett. Visitation Friday Oct 11, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday October 12, 8:45 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL to St. Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave. Hickory Hills, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont IL. In lieu of flowers please donate at newcassel.org New Cassel Foundation, Omaha, NE; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 10, 2019
