Angela Maria Pawluk Obituary
Angela Maria Pawluk, beloved wife of the late Nikolas; loving mother of Charles (Nancy), Michael (Suzette) and Robert (Debbie); dear grandmother of Tracy (Ben), Chelsea (Corey), Megan, Rachel and Matthew; dearest great grandmother of Quinn. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 PM at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W). Lying in state Wednesday 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at Alvernia Manor, 13950 Main Street Lemont,IL 60439. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
