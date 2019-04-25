Home

Angela Rose Zona Obituary
Angela Rose 'Angie' Zona (nee Mustillo) age 84 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife to Anthony 'Tony'; beloved mother to Larry Zona, Roselle (Lynn) Horton and the late Denise Zona (2016). Cherished grandmother to Stefanie Rose (George IV) Ludolph, Amber Rose Horton and Briana Rose Horton; great grandmother to George V, Leo and Hazel Rose Ludolph.Visitation Saturday, April 27th, from 10AM until time of service at 2PM at Steger Funeral Home, 125 E Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. Info. call (708) 755-3400.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 25, 2019
