Angela Rose 'Angie' Zona (nee Mustillo) age 84 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife to Anthony 'Tony'; beloved mother to Larry Zona, Roselle (Lynn) Horton and the late Denise Zona (2016). Cherished grandmother to Stefanie Rose (George IV) Ludolph, Amber Rose Horton and Briana Rose Horton; great grandmother to George V, Leo and Hazel Rose Ludolph.Visitation Saturday, April 27th, from 10AM until time of service at 2PM at Steger Funeral Home, 125 E Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. Info. call (708) 755-3400.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 25, 2019