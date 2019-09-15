Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kieran Church
724 – 195th St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Angelina Falvo Obituary
Angeline "Angie" Falvo nee Sinopoli, age 95. Homewood resident formerly of Chicago Heights passed away on Friday September 13, 2019. Longtime owner and operator with her husband and children of Falvo Sausage in Chicago Heights. Loving wife of the late Domenico "Tony" Falvo. Mother of Dominic (Evie), Toni (Bill), Anthony (Lee) and Gina. Grandmother of Valerie, Lacey, Kara and Cristina (Gilbert) Rimsnider. Great grandmother of Gilbert and Peyton Rimsnider. Daughter of the late Angelina nee Stigliani and Joseph Sinopoli. Sister of Jennie Wardein and the late Catherine Sinopoli, Connie Rabyak, Louise Scoggins, James, Louis, Frank and Joseph Sinopoli. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her love for her family will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday September 17th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 – 195th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019
