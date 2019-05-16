Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4801 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4801 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Angeline B. Kapicak

Angeline B. Kapicak Obituary
Angeline B. Kapicak nee Rinchiuso age 89. Orland Park resident formerly of South Holland and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1947. Retired after 25 years of service from Calumet Federal Bank. Wife for 49 years of the late Victor G. Kapicak. Mother of Donald (Norine) Kapicak, Victoria Redican, Mark (Lisa) and Judy Kapicak. Grandmother of Lauren (Jordan) Thorse, Tracy (Alan) Hoyt, Rachel, Alec and Jake Kapicak. Dearest aunt to many. Visitation Friday, May 17th, 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Lying in state Saturday 9:00 AM until time of funeral mass 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. For further information contact 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 16, 2019
