Angelita Salinas
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map

Angelita Salinas

Angelita Salinas Obituary
Angelita "Angel of the Angels" Salinas, nee Garcia, age 87, of Richton Park, IL, passed away on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emilio S. Salinas. Loving mother of Leo (Charlene), Oscar (Lisa), Robert, Roy (Stacy), Mary Salinas and the late Emilio Salinas Jr. Cherished grandmother of David, Lindsey, Mitchel, Emilia, Staci, Elliot, Lewis, Phillip, Alicia, Brandon, Marieanna, Ian, Ryan, Kyle and the late Collin; great grandmother of Alessandra, Sebastian, Jack and Mckenzie. Angel was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters and two step-brothers.

Visitation Friday March 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Homes-Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL.) Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Chicago Heights, IL. Interment private. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and website at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 12, 2020
