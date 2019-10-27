Home

Anita G. Nowocin nee Cioe, age 97. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Longtime member of San Rocco Church, St Paul Church, Polish American Club Ladies Auxiliary and St Paul Quilting Ladies. Worked at Calumet Steel as a Crane Operator during World War II. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Doc" Nowocin. Loving mother of Debra and David (Jeanne) Nowocin. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Laura, and Thomas Nowocin. Daughter of the late Theresa nee Ruggeri and Domenic Cioe. Dear sister of the late Rose (late Tony) Pisterzi, Remo (late Jennie) Cioe, Jessie Cioe, Helen Cioe, Angeline (late James) Brooks, Virginia (late Elmer) Maddamma, Americo (Rose) Cioe, and Private 1st Class Armando Cioe. Sister in-law of the late Lucille (late Joe) Baran, John (late Jeannette) Nowocin and Wanda Nowocin. "Auntie Annie" of many nieces and nephews and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday November 2nd from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anita's name to a would be appreciated by the Nowocin family. For further service information 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019
