Anita and family,

I'm truly blessed to have joined the CDP team. I'm not sure how I got so lucky, but I did. I'm grateful for all you have done for me and my family. Anita, I will never forget our hand puppets. We've always had amazing times together. Thank you for allowing me the pleasure of being a part of your family. Love always!! Connie "O"

Connie Osinski

Coworker