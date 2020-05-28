Anita and family,
I'm truly blessed to have joined the CDP team. I'm not sure how I got so lucky, but I did. I'm grateful for all you have done for me and my family. Anita, I will never forget our hand puppets. We've always had amazing times together. Thank you for allowing me the pleasure of being a part of your family. Love always!! Connie "O"
Anita H. Marston (Gatewood) age 83 of Crete, Illinois passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved wife to Jack H. Sr.; loving mother to Steven D. (Carol) Marston, Kelly Pralle and the late Jack H. Marston II. Grandmother to 8. Preceeded in death by her parents Albert and Virginia (nee Claxon) Gatewood.
Visitation on Friday, May 29th from 4pm until 7pm with a 6PM service at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY. Due to the current circumstances COVID-19, respect social distancing with only 10 people in the chapel at a time. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 28, 2020.