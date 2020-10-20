1/1
Anita M. Berg
Anita M. Berg, nee Boness, age 85, beloved wife of the late Edward W. Berg, Sr. (2004). Loving mother of Edward Jr. (Jamie) and Ronald (Kirsten). Cherished grandmother of 11. Dearest great-grandmother of three. During her life she was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Hope Lutheran Church. She served as the past president of Oak Hills Ladies Golf. Anita loved people and enjoyed life, she will be greatly missed by many. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St, Tinley Park, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org) or Trinity Lutheran Church Good Samaritan Fund are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
