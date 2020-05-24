Ann A. Wood
1922 - 2020
Ann A. Wood, nee McNicoll, May 19, 2020, Age 98. Born and raised in Scotland, late of Orland Park, and formerly of Tinley Park and Homewood. Beloved wife of the late Henry G. Wood, Jr., who was with the Chicago Tribune for 41 years until his death in 1990. Preceded in death by her brothers Charles A. McNicoll, Alexander McNicoll, and William S. McNicoll. Fond aunt of William (Sarah) McNicoll, Joyce (Dr. David) Wintour, Jessie (John) Reaper, Christine (Charles) Cuthertson, Alexander (Safia) McNicoll and Charles (Anna) McNicoll all of Scotland and England. Ann trained and worked as a nurse in London during WWII before immigrating to Canada and ultimately to Chicago, Illinois where she continued her career. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Homewood for many years and was currently a member of Flossmoor Community Church. She was a member of the Illinois Saint Andrews Society, a member of PEO and Thorn Creek Audubon. A memorial service will be held at Flossmoor Community Church at a later date. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
