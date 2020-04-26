|
Ann M. Tyree (nee Connell) of Alsip passed away peacefully at her home on April 5, 2020 with family and friends by her side. She was 63. Ann leaves her daughters Melissa Tyree, Kristina Tyree, and Catherine Tyree. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Tyree, and her parents, Robert and Cleo Connell. Cherished grandmother of 5, Brandon Lovato, Colin Murphy, Jacob Tyree, Jian Dy and Olivia Clarke. Loving sister of Patricia A. (Robert) O'Dell, Robert S. Connell, Cathleen (the late Dennis) Unton, & John (Lisette) Connell. Ann's career in banking in the Oak Lawn area spanned 43 years. Ann will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and as a caring and compassionate mother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. Ann never met a stranger and will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2020