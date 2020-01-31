|
|
80, of Tinley Park, formerly of Flossmoor passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Waterford Estates in Hazel Crest. Born in Shanghai, China, Anna was the daughter of the late William and Daisy (nee Chan) Way. Loving mother of Christine (Fred) Haggard, Liz (Jim) Lee-Pluskota, and Alex (MaLinda) Lee; cherished grandmother of Margaret, Benjamin, and William Pluskota, Ryne and August Lee, and Dale Seley; dear sister of Angela (the late Harry) Crossland, William (Emily) Kwok, and Duncan (Eva) Kwok; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort, IL on Saturday, February 1, 2020 for a Memorial Visitation from 12:00pm until Time Of Sharing at 3:00pm. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 31, 2020