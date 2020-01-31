Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Anna K. Lee Obituary
80, of Tinley Park, formerly of Flossmoor passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Waterford Estates in Hazel Crest. Born in Shanghai, China, Anna was the daughter of the late William and Daisy (nee Chan) Way. Loving mother of Christine (Fred) Haggard, Liz (Jim) Lee-Pluskota, and Alex (MaLinda) Lee; cherished grandmother of Margaret, Benjamin, and William Pluskota, Ryne and August Lee, and Dale Seley; dear sister of Angela (the late Harry) Crossland, William (Emily) Kwok, and Duncan (Eva) Kwok; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort, IL on Saturday, February 1, 2020 for a Memorial Visitation from 12:00pm until Time Of Sharing at 3:00pm. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 31, 2020
