nee Shields, 98, of Park Forest, IL passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Anna Mae was born in Chicago, IL to the late Nora (nee Oates) and James Shields. Beloved wife to the late Frank Purdy, loving mother to sons Kevin and Thomas Purdy, and daughter Deirdre (Richard) Rickey. Cherished grandmother and proud great-grandmother of many. Anna Mae is preceded in death by her beloved sister Dorothy Shields and sons Robert, James, and Brian (Cindy) Purdy. Known for her love of flowers, birds, reading, the Chicago Cubs, being outdoors by her garden and all things Irish. She will be missed for her great knowledge, advice and the love and laughter she brought to so many for so many years. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral service on Monday at 10 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park & Crematory in Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org) are encouraged. For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748 3800 or www.lain-sullivan.com. Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary