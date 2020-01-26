Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Annabelle Marie Caldwell Obituary
Annabelle M. Caldwell nee Ludolph. Age 92. Formerly of Stanwood, MI, Country Club Hills, Harvey, IL. Attended Blue Island High School. Retired from Sears Roebuck in Harvey working in the service center. Wife for more than 46 years of the late Kenneth Caldwell. Mother of Phyllis (Gary) Rolston, Patricia (Alexander) Kubon, Pamela Kubida, Annabelle Bradshaw, and the late Kenneth Caldwell, Jr. Grandmother of 11. "Groovey" to 19 great grandchildren. Great great grandmother of 3. Daughter of Annabelle nee Stiller and Henry C Ludolph, Jr. Sister of Henry (Vida) Ludolph, III and the late Vernette (late Eugene) Klement. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of services 2:00 pm. Private burial Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
