Anne K. Aurelio nee Stevens. Age 86. Longtime Homewood resident, formerly of Chicago Heights and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School. Generations of customers were greeted by her smile at the original Aurelio's Pizza in Homewood. Anne cherished all things family. Sharing her home cooked meals, walks in the woods and her gardening. For those who knew her best, they will remember the laughter. Wife of the the late Joseph A. Aurelio, Jr. Mother of Susan Aurelio, Lori (Don) Nagela, Joe (Christine) Aurelio and Amy (Michael) Aurelio-Kaminski. Grandmother of Don (Lindsay) Nagela, Kailey (Aaron) Good, Cameron and Sophia Aurelio, Lia, Ava and Michael Kaminski. Great grandmother of Austin, Gracie and Maggie Nagela, Henry and James Good. Daughter of the late Ann nee Rakauskas and Michael E. Stevens. Sister of Karen (John) Garrity and the late Michael Stevens. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friend of Gracie Lange, Marilyn Panozzo and Joan Florek. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anne's name to Joliet Area Hospice Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL, 60431 www.joliethospice.org/donate/,
Jennifer Falick Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Road, Homewood, IL, 60430 www.cancersupportcenter.org
or Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve, 1100 W Ridge Rd, Homewood, IL, 60430 would be appreciated by the Aurelio family. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.