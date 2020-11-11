1/
Anne Kilday
Anne Kilday, 64, originally of Matteson, passed away on November 1, in Los Angeles.

Anne was born in Chicago to Elizabeth and Hugh Kilday on February 15. Anne is survived by daughter Kristi, sister Loretta and many friends.

Anne's greatest joy was spending time with her daughter Kristi, which she was able to do fulltime when she moved to Los Angeles over a decade ago. She never forgot her Chicago roots and brought her vivacious personality and love of life to the West Coast.

The family of Anne wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends for their outpouring of love and support. Her body may not be with us but her spirit will live forever. Anne will be greatly missed.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 11, 2020.
