Anne L. Bougis (nee Lebensorger) Mother of Philip (April) Bougis and Cheryl Turbyfill.
Grandmother of: David (Laine) and Bobby Turbyfill, Timothy & Kayla Hennessey.
Great Grandmother of: Hannah, Lilly, Ben, Noah & Logan Turbyfill. Visitation Tuesday February 4th, 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral service Tuesday 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 4, 2020