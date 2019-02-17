|
|
Anne L. Deress, nee Stypuloski. February 14, 2019, Age 94. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved wife of the late James Deress. Dear mother of David (Nancy) Deress, Linda (Dan) Bloechl and Julie (Kurt) Wodrich. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Valerie, Jim, Sam, Sydney, Luke and Ben. Survived by her sister Jean (Nick) Gorcowski. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, IL, Friday, Feb. 22nd from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Saturday, Feb 23rd 10:15 a.m. to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Avenue., Flossmoor, IL. Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. 708 798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2019