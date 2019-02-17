Home

Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Anne Deress
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Avenue.
Flossmoor, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Avenue.
Flossmoor, IL
Anne L. Deress Obituary
Anne L. Deress, nee Stypuloski. February 14, 2019, Age 94. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved wife of the late James Deress. Dear mother of David (Nancy) Deress, Linda (Dan) Bloechl and Julie (Kurt) Wodrich. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Valerie, Jim, Sam, Sydney, Luke and Ben. Survived by her sister Jean (Nick) Gorcowski. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, IL, Friday, Feb. 22nd from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Saturday, Feb 23rd 10:15 a.m. to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Avenue., Flossmoor, IL. Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. 708 798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2019
