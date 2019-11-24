|
Anne M. Foraker nee Wolf, November 19, 2019, age 84. Late of Flossmoor, IL and Weare, NH. Beloved wife of the late James W. Foraker. Dear mother of James (Nancy) Foraker, Jeffrey Foraker, Kimanne (Ronald) Foraker-Koons and Kathleen Foraker. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 7. Loving sister of James (Martha) Wolf and the late Susan (Neil) Wilton. Korean War U.S. Navy veteran. Member and past president of P.E.O. North East District and former president of the P.T.A. of Thornton Township High School. Memorials to the P.E.O. Foundation or the would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 24, 2019