Anne Marie Dillon, age 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 13, 2020 in her new home in Casper, Wyoming. Her battle with Dementia, Diabetes, and A-fib are over. She was born December 17, 1940 to James and Eleanor Ellis in Chicago, Illinois. Anne was the oldest of 6 siblings. James, Robert, Richard, Kathleen, & Rose. She married James Farrell Dillon who preceded her in death in 1992. They were each others "one-and-only-true-love."
Anne's career as the Head Proofreader for World Book Encyclopedias brought her great joy. Even after retirement, she still did free-lance work for them.
Anne is survived by her brother, James and 2 sisters, Kathleen and Rose. Anne was blessed with 2 children, James Matthew Dillon and Kathleen Anne who gave her 2 grandsons, Jeffrey James and Patrick Carl Dorn. Also by her nieces and nephews, Kelly Keen (married to Randy Keen), William Bergman, and Robert Polley (married to Tara) who have 2 daughters. Also by her long-time friend Joanne Phalen who gave her so much support before and during her illness.
There will be a memorial and dinner in late Spring, 2021 back in Illinois (TBA). Details will be available by emailing: katsenk6@gmail.com or calling (307) 578-6247. You can leave a memorial at: www.BustardCares.com/obituary/Anne-Dillon
.