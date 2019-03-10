Anne Therese Butkus nee Bolf, 98, a former long time resident of Riverdale, IL and Roseland, IL, who was living in Munster, IN, passed away on March 6, 2019. Anne was born in Chicago (Roseland) on June 27, 1920. She graduated from Pullman Technical High School in 1938. Anne married Ben A. Butkus on November 11, 1944; they were married 56 years and raised 4 children. After graduating from Pullman Tech, Anne worked as a legal secretary for Mr. Calhoun in Roseland and then for the downtown law firm Pope and Ballard until she and Ben had their 1st child. In 1950 Anne and Ben moved to Riverdale with their two oldest daughters. Anne was a 60 year resident of Riverdale. Anne worked part-time with Ben at Ben A. Butkus and Co Real Estate providing secretarial support. Over the years, Anne was a Girl Scout co-leader, an United Fund volunteer, a Queen of Apostles Church Eucharist minister and a Handmaid of the Lord (HOLD) member. Anne enjoyed being active in the Queen of Apostles Church since it's foundation in 1953. Anne and Ben together participated in the Dolton Blind Support Group, the local AARP group and the after church dinners with the Forget-Me-Not's. Anne loved and was always there to support her family and friends. She liked playing the organ at home. Also, Anne enjoyed getting together monthly with her friends of the Par-Normal Pinochle Club for over 60 years. Anne is survived by her three daughters - Eileen (John) Takach of Carmel, IN, Anita (Les) Philipp of Choctaw, OK, LaVerne (Martin) Thompson of St. John, IN and her son Rick (Madeleine) Butkus of Oak Forest, IL along with 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and other family and friends. Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband Ben A. Butkus, her parents John Bolf and Mary Bolf Horvath nee Baranek, her step father Joseph Horvath, her sisters - Mary Louise Citso nee Bolf, Estelle Zale nee Bolf, and her brothers - John Frank Bolf and Edward Charles Bolf. Visitation will be held at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood Sunday, March 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Prayers 9:00 a.m. Monday March 11th to Queen of Apostles Church, 207 W. 145th St., Riverdale, Illinois. Mass 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to , Catholic Charities and Sisters of Life, Annunciation, 38 Montebello Road, Suffers, New York 10901. The family of Anne Butkus wishes to thank Hartsfield Nursing Facility and Harbor Light Hospice. Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary