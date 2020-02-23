|
|
Annemarie Asbury, nee Pronold, of Beecher, Illinois, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Clarence Asbury. Loving mother of Dale (Wendy) Asbury, Michelle (Marv DeVries) McCormick, and the late Rob (Beverly) Asbury. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Naomi) Asbury, Kaitlyn Asbury, Andrew Asbury, Timothy (Amanda) McCormick, and Candice (Justin) Cooper. Great grandmother of Clara, Savannah, Timothy, Cameron, and the late Everett. Dear sister of Alois (Krista) Pronold. Annemarie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Sauk Village, IL. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Service Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 pm directly at First Baptist Church 22240 Burnham Ave, Sauk Village, IL 60411. Rev. Barry Lee officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Interment private. More information, please call 708 755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020