Annette A. Poole, nee Abramowski, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Poole. Loving mother of Linda (William) Dreger, and Donald Poole. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Michelle) Headley, Zachary Dreger, and Adam Poole. Dear daughter of the late Edward and Virginia Urbanski – Abramowski. Annette will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements entrusted to Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Interment date pending at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. For more information, please call (708) 755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 16, 2020