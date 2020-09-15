1/1
Annette M. Covolo-Williams
Annette M. Covolo-Williams. Age 69. Longtime New York resident formerly of Chicago's Historic Pullman Neighborhood. Graduate from Pullman School and Fenger High School in 1968. Graduated from University of Wisconsin in Banking where she met her husband. Worked at the Pullman Bank for over 20 years. In 1991 she moved to New York City and worked as an Executive Administrator to the Dean of Weill Cornell Medical College. Wife for 30 years of Raymond Williams. Stepmother of Donna Marie (Fred) Austin and Jeffrey Frank (Judy) Williams. Grandmother of Daniel Mayer, Jeffrey Scott (Miriam) Mayer, John Harley Austin, Matthew Raymond Williams, Darian Nicole Williams, Joshua Cole Williams and John Stephen Williams. Great grandmother of Luna Mayer. Daughter of the late Elda nee Montresor and Mario Covolo. Sister of the Lawrence (Marge) Covolo, Kenneth (Rosalie) Covolo, the late James Covolo and Paul Covolo. Special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services at funeral home Wednesday 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

