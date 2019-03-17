Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Annie F. Zarate Obituary
Annie F. Zarate nee Howard, age 79, of Markham, passed away peacefully on March 14th. Beloved wife of Rosendo Zarate Sr. Loving mother of Franklin (Debra), Rosendo Jr., Daniel (Susan), and Marcella (David) Ticzkus. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Emily, Vincent, Francesca, Ashley, Marcus, Erik (Shirley), Christina, Holly, Faith, and Heather. Great-grandmother of Arianna, Mia, Vanessa, and Ezra. Annie had the kindest heart and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 from 2-8pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Friday 9am until time of service 10 am at Faith Baptist Church 14841 S Kedzie Ave. Posen, IL. Pastor Bill Stedman Officiating. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019
