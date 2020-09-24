Anthony Calderone

Anthony "Tony" Calderone, age 75. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, recently of Crown Point, IN. Bloom High School graduate and Veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Retired from the Chicago Heights Fire Department in 2002 after 30 years of service. Locksmith for Elmer and Sons for many years. Husband for 49 years of Linda nee Batterman. Father of Cara (Raul) Solis, Lori Calderone and twin daughters Michelle Calderone and Melissa (Anthony) Gambino. Grandfather of Reme and Rogan Solis, Anthony Jr. "AJ" and Vincenzo "Vinnie" Gambino and the late Chloe Solis. Son of the late Mary nee Ciccerello and Joseph Calderone. Brother of Diane Piacenti-Matthews and the late Gail Amos. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, and dear friend to all those fortunate to have known him. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks East of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday September 26th from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral service at 4:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tony's name to the Make-a-Wish Illinois in honor of Tony's granddaughter, Chloe Rae Solis, 540 N. LaSalle Dr., Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654 (wish.org/Illinois
) or American Heart/American Stroke Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 (heart.org
), would be greatly appreciated by his family. Due to health guidelines, masks are to be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing is recommended. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
.