Anthony L. "Tony" Fontana. Age 77. Recent St John, Indiana resident formerly Flossmoor and Chicago's Little Italy Neighborhood. Graduate of St Ignatius College Prep High School. Bachelor's in finance from Loyola University and Master's in finance from Northwestern University. Certified Public Accountant. Retired from Ameritech/Illinois Bell after 25 years of service. Professor of Accounting and Finance for 15 years at Governors State University. Member of Knights of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Husband of 5 years to Carole nee Brandt. Son of the late Lottie nee Nigro and Anthony Fontana. Brother in-law of Robert (Carol) Brandt. Uncle of Natalie Brandt and Chad (Brittany) Brandt. Cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicag0 Heights on Friday January 31, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 8:45 am from funeral home to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor. Mass 9:30 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name to the , 17060 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477, or Knights of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre Jerusalem North Central Lieutenancy, 7575 Lake Street, #2A, River Forest, IL 60305 would be greatly appreciated by his family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020