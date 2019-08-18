|
Anthony H. "Tony" Bruno age 88. Longtime Chicago Heights area resident. Passed away peacefully August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1949. U.S. Army Veteran Korean War. Retired after 8 years from the Illinois Secretary of State Department of Motor Vehicles and 30 years from Standard T Chemical. Beloved husband for 65 years of Carol nee Romano. Father of Enrico "Rick" (Jean) Bruno, John Bruno, Toni Lynn (Robert "Coot") Bruno-Griffith. Grandfather of Gregory (Rachel) Bruno, Daniel Bruno, David (Antonett Madriaga) Bruno, Thomas (Carrie) Bruno, Jacob and Noah Griffith. Great grandfather of Kaidence, Vincent, Dominic, Nathan and Adam Bruno. Son of the late Carmella nee Ross and Enrico Bruno. Brother of the late Louis (late Irma) Bruno, James (late Phyllis) Bruno and Arthur (Virginia) Bruno. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday August 20th from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday morning 9:15 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 – 195th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 18, 2019