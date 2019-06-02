|
|
Anthony D. "Tony" Lofrano, age 77. Longtime Monee resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Proprietor for 55 years of Tony's Auto Body on Kensington Ave. Graduate of St Anthony Grammar School and attended Fenger High School. Member of St Anthony Church, Frankfort. Husband for 25 years of Kathleen nee Cross. Father of Toni, Alan and the late Joseph Lofrano. Loving Papa of Ashley (Aaron) Levin, Brian (Jamie) Jones, Paige Wujcik, and Courtney Jones. Great-grandfather of 9. Son of the late Rose nee Chiaro and Joseph M. Lofrano. Brother of Robert (Catherine) Lofrano, Betty (John) Miller, Darlene (Tom) Hickey and the late Joseph Lofrano Jr. Uncle and friend to many. Family and friends will meet for funeral mass at St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort on Tuesday June 4th, 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tony's name to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL, 60614 or www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 2, 2019