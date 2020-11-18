Age 39, a resident of Parrish, FL. Formerly of Frankfort, IL., passed away on November 11, 2020. Loving husband of Holli Minette (Detlaf); devoted father of Haley, Anthony IV, and Dominic Minette; beloved son of Anthony Jr. and Debra; Minette (Podobnik); treasured brother of Anna (Jeno) Giorgi and Aimee (Ryan) York; fond uncle of Nico Giorgi and Francesca Giorgi and Liliana York; dear son-in-law of Debbie Detlaf; also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Vinny Minette. Anthony was a former employee for the Village of Frankfort for 18 years and currently employed for the City of St. Petersburg for the past 2 years. He was a member of SIU Pi Kappa Alpha and loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Anthony enjoyed cooking BBQ's for his family and friends, bowling, golfing, and fishing. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service Friday, November 20, 2020 with chapel prayers at 9:30 AM to St. Antony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to Minette College Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/minette-college-fund
for Anthony's children would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-806-2225.