1/1
Anthony Minette III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 39, a resident of Parrish, FL. Formerly of Frankfort, IL., passed away on November 11, 2020. Loving husband of Holli Minette (Detlaf); devoted father of Haley, Anthony IV, and Dominic Minette; beloved son of Anthony Jr. and Debra; Minette (Podobnik); treasured brother of Anna (Jeno) Giorgi and Aimee (Ryan) York; fond uncle of Nico Giorgi and Francesca Giorgi and Liliana York; dear son-in-law of Debbie Detlaf; also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Vinny Minette. Anthony was a former employee for the Village of Frankfort for 18 years and currently employed for the City of St. Petersburg for the past 2 years. He was a member of SIU Pi Kappa Alpha and loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Anthony enjoyed cooking BBQ's for his family and friends, bowling, golfing, and fishing. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service Friday, November 20, 2020 with chapel prayers at 9:30 AM to St. Antony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to Minette College Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/minette-college-fund for Anthony's children would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
St. Antony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Antony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved