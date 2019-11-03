|
Anthony P. "Tony" Caposey. Age 85. Crete resident, formerly of South Holland and Chicago's South Deering Neighborhood. Graduate of Chicago Vocational School "C.V.S" Class of 1951. United States Army Korean War Veteran. Retired after 35 years as a State Farm Agent in South Holland. Beloved husband of Cindy nee Barwegen. Loving father of Joni (Karl Minteer) Caposey and the late Toni Lynn Caposey. Devoted son of the late Domenica nee Notardonato and Philip Caposey. Dear brother of Natalie (late John) Guetschow and the late Josephine (late August) Cavallara, Alvera (late Anthony) Wasily, John (late Kaye) Caposey, Adeline (late Edward) Wicklund, Louis (late Noreen) Caposey, and Frank (late Joan) Caposey. Fond brother-in-law of Nancy (Tom) Lewis. Dearest Uncle and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday November 4th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Liborius Church, 71 W 35th St, Steger. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tony's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN, 46321, www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/ or Parkinson's Foundation Attn: Chicago Office, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org/Chicago. or Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W Bryn Mawr, Ste 800, Chicago, IL, 60631, www.alz.org/illinois/donate. For further service info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019